LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Saudi Arabia Crown Prince & Pak PM Sign Deal | Deal Signed Days After Israeli Attack on Doha

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince & Pak PM Sign Deal | Deal Signed Days After Israeli Attack on Doha

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 08:06 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 08:06 IST
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince & Pak PM Sign Deal | Deal Signed Days After Israeli Attack on Doha
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Pakistan’s Prime Minister signed a significant deal just days after the Israeli attack on Doha, marking a key moment in regional diplomacy and cooperation.

Trending Topics

trending videos