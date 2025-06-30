Published: Jun 30, 2025, 18:30 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 18:30 IST
Saudi Arabia bans key items at small stores in major retail shake-up
Grocery shopping habits in Saudi Arabia are set for a major shake-up. In a first, the kingdom has announced new retail rules targeting small stores, commonly known as baqalas. These outlets are now banned from selling several items, including tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, shisha, meat, fruits, vegetables and even dates.