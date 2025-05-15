LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 15, 2025, 17:35 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 17:35 IST
Satellite images prove India crushed Pak in 6-day war
Gravitas May 15, 2025, 17:35 IST

Satellite images prove India crushed Pak in 6-day war

There is undeniable proof of India's crushing victory over Pakistan tonight. One that shatters denials, breaks propaganda, and tells you exactly what happened, with satellite-confirmed reality.

Trending Topics

trending videos