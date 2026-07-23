/Salman Khan backs CJP-Led student protest | Says NEET paper leak must not be politicised

Published: Jul 23, 2026, 09:27 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 09:27 IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has broken his silence on the CJP-led student protest over the NEET paper leak controversy. Calling the movement peaceful, Salman expressed concern over the violence during the demonstrations and described the paper leak as a serious issue. He praised students for demanding a better education system, urged the government to respond positively, and emphasized that the issue should not be politicised.