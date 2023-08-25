Salah heading to Saudi Pro League?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah is the latest target of the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ittihad, who signed Karim Benzema, Fabinho and N'Golo Kante earlier this transfer window, are reportedly going all out for the 31-year-old. However, it is believed Liverpool do not want to sell a player os Falah's calibre with the transfer window closing on September 1. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also insisted that Salah is 100% committed to the Merseyside club.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos