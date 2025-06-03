LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 15:06 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 15:06 IST
Saharan dust blankets Caribbean
Videos Jun 03, 2025, 15:06 IST

Saharan dust blankets Caribbean

A massive cloud of dust from the Sahara Desert has swept across the Caribbean, in what experts are calling the biggest event of its kind so far this year, and it's now headed for the United States.

Trending Topics

trending videos