S Jaishankar meets Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik in Delhi

Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, arrived in India on his three-day state visit. India and Oman share a long-standing friendship rooted in historical, cultural, and economic ties. The people-to-people contact between the two countries can be traced back 5,000 years. The diplomatic ties between two countries were established in 1955, and relationship was upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2008. This will be first state visit of Oman's Sultan to India and marks a significant milestone in diplomatic ties between India and Oman.