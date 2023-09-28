'Russians our Slavic brothers': War tests pro-Putin sentiment in Bulgaria | S-300s for Ukraine

Updated: Sep 28, 2023
Bulgaria’s parliament has decided to send s-300 air defence missile systems to Ukraine, its first such shipment to Kyiv from a country bitterly divided over the issue. After World War Two, Bulgaria became a satellite of the Soviet Union, but is now a member of the European Union and NATO. Most middle-aged Bulgarians studied Russian in school, understand the language and some regularly follow the news in the Russian media.

