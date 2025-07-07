LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russian Transport Minister takes his life in Moscow suburb
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 23:30 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 23:30 IST
Russian Transport Minister takes his life in Moscow suburb
Videos Jul 07, 2025, 23:30 IST

Russian Transport Minister takes his life in Moscow suburb

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed the death of former Transport Minister Roman Starovoyt in a Moscow suburb, just hours after his formal dismissal by President Vladimir Putin.

Trending Topics

trending videos