'Russian S-400 destroyed': Ukraine attacks warships in Black Sea, destroys air defences in Crimea

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Ukraine is ramping up its strikes to challenge Moscow's dominance in the black sea region. The war-hit nation says it attacked russian warships and destroyed air defences in Crimea. While Kyiv's counteroffensive in the south and east has been slowed by minefields and russian defensive lines, fighting has escalated in the black sea region. Here's all you need to know...

