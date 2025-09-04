LOGIN
Russian President warns US against pressuring India & China with tariffs

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 18:26 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 18:26 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned against Western dominance, singling out India and China as global economic giants who cannot be spoken to in a condescending manner.

