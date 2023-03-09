Russian missiles strike cities across Ukraine; Moscow targets key infra & energy sites | Details

Russian armed forces have targeted cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv. The missile strikes come as Ukrainian defenders continue to repel assaults on the beleaguered town of Bakhmut. The missiles hit a wide arc of targets, including cities stretching from Zhytomyr, Vynnytsia and Rivne in the west, to Dnipro and Poltava in central ukraine. Kyiv mayor flagged explosions in the south-western part of the town. Residents have reported power outages. The governor of Odesa region says a mass missile attack hit an energy facility in the port city, cutting power. As per the governor, Russia also targeted residential areas. Kharkiv region governor cited 15 strikes, with targets including infrastructure. Reports of Russian strikes have also emerged from the central city of Dnipro and regions throughout the country.