Russian-installed head of Donetsk imposes a five-hour curfew | Russia Ukraine War | World DNA

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Curfew imposed by the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This after the Ukrainian military fired at least 42 different shells at populated areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Sunday.

