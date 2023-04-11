Russia welcomes Finland's NATO membership with nuclear Iskander missiles | World at War

Finland's accession into the NATO military alliance has officially ended 7 decades of relative peace in Europe. The dissolution of Nordic neutrality also means the dissolution of the buffer states. This means that there is no neutral territory that now separates Russia and the NATO military alliance. The arc of confrontation has suddenly doubled overnight. For over seven decades, Europe enjoyed a period of unpecedented peace & prosperity. But it did this after decades of horrific violence that Europe went through in the two world wars. But Europe it appears has not learnt any lessons. Hostile military alliances are the ingredients which spark off total wars. Mohammed Saleh gets you the story as to why with Finland joining the NATO military alliance, Europe will now witness decades of turmoil & strife.