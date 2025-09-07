LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia unveils breakthrough cancer vaccine, new era begins in cancer therapy

Russia unveils breakthrough cancer vaccine, new era begins in cancer therapy

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 19:50 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 19:50 IST
Russia unveils breakthrough cancer vaccine, new era begins in cancer therapy
The cancer vaccine, Enteromix, is the first cancer vaccine based on the same mRNA technology platform successfully deployed in COVID-19 vaccines.

Trending Topics

trending videos