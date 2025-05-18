LOGIN
Yashwant Bhaskar
Written By Yashwant Bhaskar
Published: May 18, 2025, 20:52 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 20:52 IST
Russia unleashes extensive drone assault on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin phone call
Videos May 18, 2025, 20:52 IST

Russia unleashes extensive drone assault on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin phone call

Russia launched its largest drone assault on Ukraine ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's phone call.

Trending Topics

trending videos