LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia unleashes deadly attack on Odesa: Missiles and drones strike Ukrainian port
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 19:45 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 19:45 IST
Russia unleashes deadly attack on Odesa: Missiles and drones strike Ukrainian port
Videos Jul 03, 2025, 19:45 IST

Russia unleashes deadly attack on Odesa: Missiles and drones strike Ukrainian port

A devastating attack has hit the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, with Russian missiles and drones causing widespread destruction and chaos. Watch to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos