/Russia-Ukraine WAR | Zelensky Meets Trump Envoys Witkoff, Kushner In Kyiv For Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Kyiv on September 6 as Washington steps up efforts to revive peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The meeting came shortly after Witkoff and Kushner held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready for constructive discussions and stressed the need for security guarantees and a dignified, sustainable postwar peace. The latest Kyiv talks are part of a renewed U.S. diplomatic push to end the more than four-year Russia-Ukraine war. European national security advisers have also arrived in Kyiv for discussions, adding a wider European dimension to the negotiations