Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 15:44 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 15:44 IST
Russia‑Ukraine war: what will be US president's major announcement on Russia?
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 15:44 IST

The world is waiting for US President Donald Trump's major statement on the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump is expected to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine on Monday. Watch in for more details!

