Published: Aug 04, 2025, 17:14 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 17:14 IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Volgograd railway station on FIRE after Ukrainian drone attack!
A Ukrainian drone attack has sparked a fire at a railway station in Russia’s Volgograd region, escalating tensions in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Officials report damage to critical infrastructure, with an unexploded drone also found on nearby railway tracks. The incident raises serious concerns about the conflict’s expanding reach and potential impacts on civilian transport.