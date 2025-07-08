LOGIN
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 10:45 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: US to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trump says
The US president has said that the United States will send additional weapons to Ukraine to help the war-torn country defend itself against Russian attacks. Watch in for more details!

