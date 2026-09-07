/Russia-Ukraine war: US envoys rush to Kyiv, Witkoff hails 'very meaningful talks'

A fresh diplomatic push to end the Russia-Ukraine war is gathering momentum as top U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visit Kyiv for high-level talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky. The discussions focused on Ukraine’s security and economic future, even as Zelensky warned that the conflict could continue into the winter months. With fighting still raging and peace efforts facing major hurdles, the visit signals renewed international efforts to find a path toward ending the war.