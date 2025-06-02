LOGIN
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 14:51 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine says it hit TU-22M3 bomber units in Russia's Siberia
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine says it hit TU-22M3 bomber units in Russia's Siberia

In a daring escalation, Ukraine has reportedly launched Operation Spiderweb—targeting key Russian military sites deep inside Siberia and the Arctic. From TU-22M3 nuclear bombers in flames at Belaya to explosions at Severomorsk submarine base, this marks one of Ukraine’s boldest long-range drone strikes to date. Watch for more details!

