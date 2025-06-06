Published: Jun 06, 2025, 10:51 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 10:51 IST
Videos Jun 06, 2025, 10:51 IST
Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kyiv On Target! Putin's Deadly Revenge Begins?
Speaking after a phone call with the Russian president, Trump said: "President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."
Russian officials declined to confirm this on Wednesday night, but Moscow had earlier said that military options were "on the table" for its response.