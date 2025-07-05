Published: Jul 05, 2025, 19:15 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 19:15 IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine claims direct hit on Russian fighter jet base in Voronezh
Ukrainian forces launched a successful drone strike overnight on the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia’s Voronezh region, targeting a bomb depot loaded with glide bombs and a trainer/combat aircraft, with possible additional aircraft hit. The attack is part of a broader campaign across six regions aimed at weakening Russia’s airstrike capabilities.