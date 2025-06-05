LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 20:21 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 20:21 IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump says Putin vows Russian retaliation, Ukraine braces for shock
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump says Putin vows Russian retaliation, Ukraine braces for shock

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ruled out peace talks with Ukraine, labeling recent attacks on Russian soil as "terrorism." The move dashes hopes for a ceasefire and escalates tensions between the two nations.

