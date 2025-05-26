LOGIN
Edited By Wion Video Desk
Published: May 26, 2025, 18:40 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 18:40 IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump Says Putin ‘Has Gone Absolutely Crazy’ After Russian Attack

Trump Says Putin ‘Has Gone Absolutely Crazy’ After Major Russian Attack on Ukraine'. Donald Trump signals potential escalation of U.S. sanctions on Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

