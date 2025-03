US President Donald Trump has told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that the US could own and run Ukraine's nuclear power plants as part of Zelensky's bid to secure a ceasefire in Russia's invasion of its neighbor. A day after speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin for about two hours, Trump held what he described as a very good, hour-long phone call with Zelensky. On the other hand, the Ukrainian president labeled his conversation with his US counterpart as positive, frank, and very substantive. Watch in for more details!