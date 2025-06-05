LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia-Ukraine War: Satellite images show planes destroyed on two Russian air bases
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 17:06 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 17:06 IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Satellite images show planes destroyed on two Russian air bases
Videos Jun 05, 2025, 17:06 IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Satellite images show planes destroyed on two Russian air bases

Satellite imagery released on Wednesday (June 4) showed destroyed planes on the tarmac of two Russian air bases following a coordinated drone strike by Ukrainian forces on June 1.

Trending Topics

trending videos