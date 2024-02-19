Russia-Ukraine war: Russian troops have launched multiple attacks near Avdiivka: Kyiv
Ukraine says that Russian troops have launched multiple attacks to the west of recently captured Avdiivka. Kyiv has accused Moscow of trying to attack beyond the city and force more games on the battlefield. Russian troops launched multiple attacks to the west of recently captured Avdiivka in a bid to force more gains on the battlefield, a Ukrainian army spokesperson said Sunday. Kyiv said that Russia is trying to attack beyond Avdiivka. Watch to know more.