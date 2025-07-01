LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia-Ukraine war: Russian officials say Russia takes full control of Luhansk
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 15:30 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 15:30 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian officials say Russia takes full control of Luhansk
Videos Jul 01, 2025, 15:30 IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian officials say Russia takes full control of Luhansk

Russian state media claimed that its forces have taken control of the first village in the east-central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos