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Russia-Ukraine war: Russian missiles tighten encirclement in Kharkiv region

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 23:20 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 23:20 IST
Russian forces claim they have encircled roughly 1,700 Ukrainian troops in the northeastern Kharkiv region. The claim comes amid continued fighting and shifting positions along the frontline.

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