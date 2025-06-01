LOGIN
Published: Jun 01, 2025, 21:51 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 21:51 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia says several military aircraft 'caught fire' in Ukraine drone attack
Russia has responded to the Ukraine drone attack on its five military bases. Russia says several military aircraft caught fire in the Ukraine drone attack. It says suspects were arrested after the Ukraine attack on nuclear bombers. Russia's defense ministry says all attacks on the airfields have been repelled.

