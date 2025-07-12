LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 18:15 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 18:15 IST
Russia Ukraine War: Russia's Relentless Attack On Ukraine | Ukraine Hit with 597 Drones
Russia unleashed one of its largest attacks on Ukraine after President Trump said his latest call with Russian President Vladimir Putin made no progress on ending the war.

