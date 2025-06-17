LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia-Ukraine war: Russia ready for next round of talks on Ukraine
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 13:41 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 13:41 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia ready for next round of talks on Ukraine
Videos Jun 17, 2025, 13:41 IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia ready for next round of talks on Ukraine

Russia launches a drone attack on Kyiv, targeting the Ukrainian capital from multiple directions. The attack results in casualties, including a US citizen, amid a G7 leaders' meeting in Canada.

Trending Topics

trending videos