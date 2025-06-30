Russia-Ukraine war: Russia prepares for Ukraine's response after its biggest aerial assault

Russia has launched its largest-ever air strike on Ukrainian military targets, firing 537 aerial munitions, including drones and missiles. One of Ukraine’s F-16 fighter pilots was killed in the latest attack, marking the third F-16 loss since Ukraine began flying US-made jets. As Putin’s bombing campaign intensifies, Zelensky is urging immediate military aid from the US. President Trump has yet to approve new assistance for Kyiv amid fears the war could escalate further.