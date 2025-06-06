Published: Jun 06, 2025, 21:36 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 21:36 IST
Videos
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia launches largest aerial attack, Ukraine's darkest night
Russia has unleashed one of the biggest aerial assaults of the war—over 400 drones and 44 missiles strike cities across Ukraine. Kyiv burns, emergency crews race to save lives, and President Zelensky calls on the world to act. See the devastation, hear the stories, and witness Ukraine’s resilience in the face of overwhelming force.