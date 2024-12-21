In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia has claimed that its city of Kazan was struck by a drone attack. The Kremlin reported that several drones targeted the city, raising concerns about the escalation of drone warfare in the region as tensions between the two nations continue to rise. This attack marks another chapter in the broader conflict, highlighting the increasing use of drones as a key weapon in modern warfare.
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Claims Drone Attack Hits City of Kazan
