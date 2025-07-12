LOGIN
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 10:30 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 10:30 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia claims 220 Ukrainian troops killed in 24 hours
A Russian Iskander missile has reportedly struck and disabled a US-supplied Patriot air defense system in Ukraine, escalating concerns over the vulnerability of Western military assets.

