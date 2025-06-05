Russia-Ukraine War: Putin vows deadly revenge after Ukraine’s cross-border blitz

A day after calling off peace talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed a harsh response to Ukraine's deep strikes inside Russian territory, from drone raids to rail sabotage. With peace talks effectively dead and a Russian response impending, has the war in Ukraine entered its most risky phase yet?