/RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Putin Tells Trump Envoys Russia Will Pursue War Goals As US Pushes Peace Deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner that Moscow remains confident it can achieve its military objectives in Ukraine if a negotiated settlement is not reached. Witkoff and Kushner held more than three hours of talks with Putin at the Kremlin as Washington renewed efforts to find a path toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war. The White House said the discussions focused on substantive plans for the next steps, with further developments expected in the coming weeks. The talks come as Russia continues to press for territorial concessions, while Ukraine maintains that it will not accept any settlement that undermines its territorial integrity. The US envoys are now heading to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, Putin has ordered a temporary pause in strikes during the US delegation's visit, while Ukraine has accused Russia of continuing attacks.