Russia-Ukraine war: Putin's forces hit western Ukraine as Trump promises 'major statement' on Russia

Ukraine reels from back-to-back Russian drone and missile barrages, with over 600 drones launched in 48 hours. President Zelensky vows asymmetric retaliation as air defenses battle to hold the line. Cities across Ukraine burn—from Kharkiv to Chernivtsi—while Kyiv races to secure new Patriot systems.