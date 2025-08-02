Russia-Ukraine war: Putin plays down Trump's ceasefire demand, cites "excessive expectations"

Tensions between the US and Russia just took a dangerous turn. US President Donald Trump has announced the deployment of two nuclear submarines. This follows what Trump called "highly provocative" remarks from former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said: "Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that"