LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia-Ukraine war: Pentagon says, department of defence will send additional weapons to Ukraine
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 16:00 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 16:00 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Pentagon says, department of defence will send additional weapons to Ukraine
Videos Jul 08, 2025, 16:00 IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Pentagon says, department of defence will send additional weapons to Ukraine

The US president has said that the United States will send additional weapons to Ukraine to help the war-torn country defend itself against Russian attacks. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos