Russia-Ukraine War: Marco Rubio to participate in Russia-Ukraine talks on Thursday

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered Ukraine the opportunity to restart peace talks without preconditions, proposing Turkey as the meeting venue. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed a desire for a ceasefire and welcomed Putin to Turkey for dialogues. Both leaders have not met face-to-face since 2019, raising questions about the feasibility of these peace talks.