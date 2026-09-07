/Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv talks follow three-hour Kushner-Witkoff meeting with Putin

A renewed push to end the war took a hopeful turn in Kyiv. President Zelensky met Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Sunday, discussing security and economic guarantees for Ukraine's future. Witkoff called it "very meaningful," claiming "significant progress" in just 48 hours after his Kremlin talks with Putin a day earlier. "We are confident that we could bring some good results," he said. Zelensky thanked Trump for the renewed diplomatic effort — even as Putin gave little sign of compromise in Moscow.