Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv recaptures the village of Robotyne

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday announced that he was replacing Kyiv's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov, terming the move as a 'new approach' in the ministry. He nominated Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar head of the State Property Fund since last year, to replace Reznikov.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos