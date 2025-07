Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv hails US weapons deal, Moscow dismisses sanctions threat

Several European countries said they were willing to buy U.S. arms for Ukraine under a scheme announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, although arrangements still needed to be worked out. Trump said on Monday that Washington will supply Patriot air defence systems, missiles and other weaponry to Ukraine for its war against Russia’s invasion and that the arms would be paid for by other NATO countries.