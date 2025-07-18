LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia–Ukraine war: Kyiv calls youth to battle as Russia presses forward
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 20:14 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 20:14 IST
Russia–Ukraine war: Kyiv calls youth to battle as Russia presses forward
Videos Jul 18, 2025, 20:14 IST

Russia–Ukraine war: Kyiv calls youth to battle as Russia presses forward

The German government has denied US President Donald Trump's claim that Patriot air defense systems are already being delivered to Ukraine.

Trending Topics

trending videos