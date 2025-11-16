LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia-Ukraine war: Germany pledges $150 mn military aid to Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: Germany pledges $150 mn military aid to Ukraine

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 16, 2025, 24:08 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 24:08 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Germany pledges $150 mn military aid to Ukraine
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Friday announced that Germany will contribute an additional 150 million euros (174.3 million U.S. dollars) to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements.

Trending Topics

trending videos